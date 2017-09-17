Bears' Mike Glennon: Throws for 301 yards in losing effort

Glennon completed 31 of 45 passes for 301 yards and a touchdown along with two interceptions in Sunday's 29-7 loss to the Buccaneers.

Chicago was getting blown out early in this contest, allowing Glennon to have plenty of production in garbage time, but his lack of quality receiving options made his job extremely difficult, as most of his throws were thrown into tight coverage. However, he had a number of poorly thrown passes as well, one leading to an interception return for a touchdown. Based on potential volume when Chicago is projected to play from behind, he'll be a streaming option or a starter in leagues that start two quarterbacks. He'll be at home to take on the Steelers next week.