Bears' Mike Glennon: Throws for just 101 yards in win

Glennon completed 15 of 22 passes for 101 yards with a touchdown and an interception during Sunday's 23-17 overtime win over Pittsburgh.

The Bears rushed for 220 yards, so Glennon wasn't asked to do much through the air Sunday. With just 514 yards and two touchdowns through the first three weeks of the season, Glennon has been an unreliable fantasy option in the majority of settings. He did throw for 301 yards against Tampa Bay in last week's blowout loss, but those yards came primarily with the game out of reach. There is some potential for garbage-time production from Glennon moving forward, but those are probably going to be the only situations when he's going to be asked to attack vertically. It's a short turnaround for the Bears, as they travel to Lambeau Field to face the Packers on Thursday, and that matchup could provide a favorable game script for Glennon. It's also worth noting that Sunday's win should also lengthen his leash on the starting gig.