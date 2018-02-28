Bears general manager Ryan Pace confirmed that Glennon would be released when the new league year opens March 14.

Despite having only attempted 10 passes over the prior two seasons while serving in a backup role in Tampa Bay, Glennon earned a three-year, $45 million contract from Chicago last March with the expectation that he would step in as the team's starting quarterback. It became clear, however, that the Bears only viewed Glennon as a bridge option at the position when the team drafted Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick a month later. Glennon still started the Bears' first four games of the past season, but after losing three fumbles and throwing five interceptions in those contests, former head coach John Fox turned the reins of the offense over to Trubisky for the final 12 contests. With the Bears committed to Trubisky as their starter in 2018, there wasn't any incentive for the team to keep Glennon around at a $12.5 million salary to hold a clipboard. In light of his struggles in his four starts last season, Glennon will likely draw considerably less interest on the open market this spring but should find work somewhere as a backup.