Nugent knocked down his only field-goal attempt in the Week 17 loss to the Vikings to finish the season making 11 of 13 field goals in eight games between the Cowboys and Bears.

Nugent's 84.6 percent success rate was his best since 2011, and he's hovered between 79 and 83 percent for the majority of his 11-year career. The unrestricted free agent will likely have a chance to compete for a starting job with a team during training camp, and his fantasy value will be connected to his landing spot.