Bears' Mike Nugent: Converts only attempt in Week 17
Nugent knocked down his only field-goal attempt in the Week 17 loss to the Vikings to finish the season making 11 of 13 field goals in eight games between the Cowboys and Bears.
Nugent's 84.6 percent success rate was his best since 2011, and he's hovered between 79 and 83 percent for the majority of his 11-year career. The unrestricted free agent will likely have a chance to compete for a starting job with a team during training camp, and his fantasy value will be connected to his landing spot.
More News
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
SportsLine: Postseason surprise
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.