Nugent converted both of his field-goal attempts while connecting on three of four extra-point attempts in Sunday's victory over the Bengals.

Nugent took advantage of one of Chicago's best offensive performances of the season as he posted the second-best fantasy performance by a Bears kicker this season. He could be a sneaky fantasy option, as Chicago kickers have been provided with multiple field goal opportunities in five of their last six games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop