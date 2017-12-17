Bears' Mike Nugent: Scores four points in Week 15
Nugent converted a field goal and extra point in Saturday's loss to the Lions.
Nugent was good from 41 yards out on his only field-goal attempt of the contest, but he ended with a disappointing four-point fantasy performance. Although he scored nine points in his debut with the team last week, playing for inconsistent offense makes him a shaky fantasy option.
More News
-
Week 15 DFS plays
Heath Cummings knows the Patriots and Steelers have the highest over/under of the week. There's...
-
Fantasy football: Avoid Lamar Miller
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 15 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 15 TE sleepers
In a down week for tight ends, Charles Clay is one of several sleepers who can help you in...
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.