Nugent converted a field goal and extra point in Saturday's loss to the Lions.

Nugent was good from 41 yards out on his only field-goal attempt of the contest, but he ended with a disappointing four-point fantasy performance. Although he scored nine points in his debut with the team last week, playing for inconsistent offense makes him a shaky fantasy option.

