Pennel signed a contract with the Bears on Monday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.
Pennel previously signed a one-year contract with the Bears in June of 2021, but was released with an injury settlement after landing on the team's injured reserve just before the regular season. The 31-year-old nose tackle wound up signing a one-year contract with Atlanta and registered 21 tackles over ten games as a rotational defensive lineman. Pennel should provide much-needed depth along Chicago's interior defensive line following the loss of veterans Akiem Hicks and Bilal Nichols in free agency.