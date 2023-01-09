Pennel tallied one tackle in the Bears' 29-13 loss to the Vikings in Week 18, and ended the season with 26 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 17 games played.

Pennel played about 20 snaps per game in a rotational role, and his tackle total is right in line with the production he's posted in most of his nine-year career. He's only had more than 29 tackles once in his career, and that was when he had 35 with the Jets in 2017. He should find a depth role next year, as he's now an unrestricted free agent.