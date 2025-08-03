Boykin (ankle) was held out of practice Sunday with an ankle injury, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Boykin was unable to give it a go at practice Sunday, which places some doubt on his chances to play in the team's preseason opener Aug. 10 versus Miami. The wide receiver signed with the Bears in April after spending the majority of the 2024 campaign with the Seahawks' practice squad, failing to appear in a regular-season game for the first time since 2019.