The Bears signed Moss as an undrafted free agent Friday, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.

Moss ended his collegiate career at Louisville, but was the backup at USC for the 2022 season. Caleb Williams will now be reunited with his former backup as he heads into his third season in the NFL. Moss completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 2,679 yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions over 12 games for Louisville in 2025. With Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum covering the backup quarterback role, Moss' potential likely caps out as a scout team contributor who synergizes well with Williams as he continues to cement himself as a starter in the league.