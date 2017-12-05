Unrein (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Unrein's season comes to an end after he aggravated a nagging knee injury in Sunday's loss to the 49ers. In 12 games (eight starts), Unrein recorded 32 tackles (25 solo) and 2.5 sacks, as the veteran continued to see his role grow in his third season with the team. Now sidelined, expect second-year pro Jonathan Bullard to take over as starter for the remainder of the season.