Unrein is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers with a knee injury.

Unrein was nursing a knee injury prior to last week's game against the Eagles, but didn't appear to show any ill effects in practice this week. Roy Robertson-Harris and Jonathan Bullard should see increased snaps at defensive as long as Unrein is sidelined.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories