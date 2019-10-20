Play

Trubisky (shoulder) is active for Sunday's Week 7 tilt versus the Saints.

Trubisky's active status was expected after he managed to practice in full all week. The third-year quarterback will be making his first appearance since Week 4, when he suffered his shoulder injury six snaps into a game against the Vikings. Trubisky will look to pick up where he left off in his last full game, a 231-yard, three-touchdown effort against the Redskins in Week 3 during which he completed a season-high 80.6 percent of his passes.

