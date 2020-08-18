Trubisky is taking turns during practice each day with Nick Foles as the starting quarterback, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports.

This news won't help fantasy managers make a decision as to which Chicago quarterback is the better fantasy option, and with no preseason games, there may not be clarity unless one of them begins to receive regular first-team reps. If he wins the job, Trubisky is likely to function as a low-end second quarterback for fantasy managers.