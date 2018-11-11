Trubisky completed 23 of 30 passes for 355 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Bears' 34-22 win over the Lions on Sunday. He also rushed three times for 18 yards and another score and completed a two-point conversion pass.

Trubisky had a direct hand in four Chicago touchdowns, connecting with Allen Robinson for a pair of scores and rookie Anthony Miller for a third. He also scampered in from four yards out in the second quarter for his third rushing score this season. Trubisky's yardage total was also a welcome spike, as it matched his numbers through the air from the prior two games combined. Despite talk about the 24-year-old still having limitations as a passer, he now owns a sparkling 19:7 TD:INT and has four 300-yard games on his 2018 ledger thus far. He'll look to continue his strong play against the Vikings in Week 11.