Trubisky completed 26-of-50 passes for 333 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while adding 81 yards and a touchdown on the ground in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.

Although the fantasy numbers were outstanding, Trubisky was completely ineffective throwing outside the hashmarks due to many inaccurate throws. Fortunately, the Bears were playing from behind, so he had to throw the ball 50 times, and he was able to connect regularly with Trey Burton and Tarik Cohen in the middle of the field to help him post big numbers. In addition, there were often huge openings in the middle of the field that allowed Trubisky to have the biggest rushing performance of his career. With at least 316 passing yards, 47 rushing yards and three total touchdowns in each of his last three games, he'll continue to be a strong weekly fantasy option.