Trubisky completed 18 of 28 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns along with two interceptions in Chicago's 17-13 victory over the Giants on Sunday.

Trubisky was productive in the first half, throwing for over 75% of his total yardage and both touchdown strikes despite his typical inclination to fire ill-advised passes at times, but after the intermission, he threw for fewer than 50 yards and a pair of interceptions, nearly costing the Bears a victory. Regardless, he's thrown for multiple touchdowns in each game to start the season, and he has excellent matchups against Atlanta, Indianapolis and Carolina over the next four weeks, which may allow him to function as a top-24 quarterback during that time.