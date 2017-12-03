Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Attempts 15 passes Sunday
Trubisky completed 12 of 15 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 15-14 loss to San Francisco. He added 19 yards on four rushing attempts.
The rookie took advantage of a short field and drove for a touchdown on the Bears' second drive of the game, but the Bears were unable to muster anything after that and only possessed the ball for 21 minutes in the contest. It was the most efficient effort of Trubisky's career so far, as he managed to complete 80 percent of his passes. He will have an even tougher test Week 14 at Cincinnati.
