Trubisky won't require surgery on his right shoulder and will continue undergoing rehab in Chicago, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 26-year-old visited Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on Thursday to determine whether surgery would be necessary, and it appears he received good news during the appointment. Trubisky is considered week-to-week, but it was previously indicated he's expected to be sidelined for "at least a few weeks."