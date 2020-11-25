Trubisky (shoulder) is expected to be available for Sunday's game against the Packers, but the Bears have yet to decide whether he or Nick Foles (hip) will be the team's starting quarterback Week 12, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Head coach Matt Nagy is expected to speak to the media later Wednesday, at which point some clarity on the Bears' muddled quarterback situation heading into the Week 12 matchup should arrive. Rapoport relays that Foles -- who has started the team's past seven games -- would likely remain atop the depth chart if deemed healthy, but Foles may still be feeling the effects of the hip pointer he sustained in the Bears' Nov. 16 loss to the Vikings prior to a Week 11 bye. At the very least, Trubisky looks like he should unseat Tyler Bray as the Bears' No. 2 quarterback after he missed the team's final two games before the bye week with a right shoulder injury.