Trubisky was replaced by Nick Foles after halftime of Sunday's game versus the Falcons, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Trubisky endured an inconsistent first half, completing 13 of 21 passes for 128 yards (6.1 YPA) and a touchdown. He also recorded a 45-yard rush in the second quarter. Nevertheless, the Bears entered halftime with a six-point deficit and opted to give Foles his first look in the offense.