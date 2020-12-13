Trubisky completed 24 of 33 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns while adding four rushes for 23 yards in the Bears' 36-7 victory over the Texans on Sunday.

Trubisky threw all three of his touchdown passes in the second quarter, and once the game was out of hand, he settled into game-manager mode, having already provided fantasy managers with a big game. He's thrown for at least 242 yards in each of his last three games while accounting for seven touchdowns during that span, and with a favorable schedule over the next two weeks, he should be considered a top-20 quarterback option.