Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Breaks long run
Trubisky completed 14 of 32 passes for 164 yards and an interception during Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Saints. He added 53 yards on three carries.
Trubisky set up Chicago's lone touchdown of the game late in the fourth quarter when he stepped up in the pocket and found a lot of real estate in front of him, taking off for a 46-yard gain. He wasn't quite as exciting throwing the ball save for a 45-yard completion to Tre McBride, who he later overshot for a game-sealing interception. Trubisky failed to complete half of his passes for the second time in four starts and, however lowly his 164 passing yards were, they still represent a season high. Don't expect much change. John Fox is the same coach who rode defense and the running game to a division title with Tim Tebow in Denver. Trubiskiy is obviously a more polished passer than Tebow, but Fox has to see that his team is 2-0 when his quarterback throws less than 20 times and 1-5 when his team throws it 20 times or more. Expect Trubisky to remain reined in after the bye against a Green Bay team that gave fellow quarterback Mike Glennon fits in Week 4.
