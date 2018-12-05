Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Calls himself 'ahead of schedule'
Trubisky said his "arm feels really good" and his right throwing shoulder is "ahead of schedule," Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
After Matt Nagy relayed his expectation that Trubisky will return Sunday versus the Rams, the quarterback agreed with his boss, saying he "just has to show coach." Trubisky added he's "throwing as much" as the training staff is allowing him to with the intention to start this weekend. In the end, though, his activity level in practice will determine whether an appearance is possible. If Trubisky doesn't prove himself ready to play, Chase Daniel will be under center for a third consecutive game Sunday.
