Trubisky feels much more confident in his second season under coach Matt Nagy, John Kampf of The News-Herald reports.

The core of the Chicago offense looks quite similar to last season, only with Mike Davis and David Montgomery replacing Jordan Howard in the backfield while Cordarrelle Patterson potentially adds a new wrinkle to both the passing game and rushing attack. The offseason moves show an emphasis on versatility, with the Bears presumably hoping to use their running backs as receiving threats and their wide receivers as occasional ball carriers. Trubisky's individual growth will be the most important factor, but there's additional potential for major development with Anthony Miller, who was limited by shoulder injuries throughout this rookie season. It also can't hurt to have Allen Robinson further removed from the ACL tear that wiped out his 2017 campaign in Jacksonville, and Trey Burton (sports hernia) could be a bit better in his second season as a starter.