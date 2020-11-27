Matt Nagy confirmed Trubisky will start Sunday's game against Green Bay, but the coach wouldn't commit to a starting QB beyond Week 12, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Nick Foles (hip) is listed as doubtful, and it sounds like he'll be the backup even if he's active. A Week 11 bye gave Trubisky's right shoulder some time to heal, and he's now set for his first start since September after logging full practices Wednesday through Friday. It's anyone's guess what happens beyond Sunday, as neither QB has played well for the Bears.