Nick Foles' restructured contract suggests Trubisky (shoulder) has a shot to keep the starting job, according to JJ Stankevitz of NBC Sports Chicago.

The Bears traded the Jaguars a fourth-round pick for Foles, who subsequently agreed to reduce his base salaries in exchange for a player option to void his contract after the 2020 or 2021 seasons. Trubisky is actually scheduled to have a slightly higher cap hit for the upcoming campaign, though Foles has incentives that ultimately could push him over the top if he gets considerable playing time. Bears GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy haven't yet commented on their expectations for a QB competition, or lack thereof. Trubisky is still recovering from January surgery to repair a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder.