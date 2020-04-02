Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Could keep starting job
Nick Foles' restructured contract suggests Trubisky (shoulder) has a shot to keep the starting job, according to JJ Stankevitz of NBC Sports Chicago.
The Bears traded the Jaguars a fourth-round pick for Foles, who subsequently agreed to reduce his base salaries in exchange for a player option to void his contract after the 2020 or 2021 seasons. Trubisky is actually scheduled to have a slightly higher cap hit for the upcoming campaign, though Foles has incentives that ultimately could push him over the top if he gets considerable playing time. Bears GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy haven't yet commented on their expectations for a QB competition, or lack thereof. Trubisky is still recovering from January surgery to repair a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder.
More News
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Gets commitment from GM•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Recovering from shoulder surgery•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Gets vote of confidence from GM•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Fails to find end zone•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Held without touchdown pass•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Highest yardage total of 2019•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Jimmy G
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
2020 Fantasy Football Dynasty rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty rankings for PPR leagues.
-
Dynasty Quarterback Tiers
Heath Cummings updates his 2020 Dynasty quarterback tiers.
-
Dynasty Tight End Tiers
Heath Cummings updates his 2020 Dynasty tight end tiers.
-
Superflex mock draft: QB demand
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our last Superflex mock draft before the 2020 rookie class gets...
-
Dynasty WR Tiers
Heath Cummings updates his 2020 Dynasty wide receiver tiers.