Trubisky (shoulder), who is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Lions, is dealing with an AC joint sprain, a source tells Adam Schefter of ESPN.

According to Schefter, Trubisky woke up sore Wednesday morning and felt less movement in his shoulder than expected. That prompted the Bears to hold him out of Wednesday's walk-through session, resulting in Trubisky having logged no on-field activity leading up to Thanksgiving Day. With their young signal-caller's long-term health in mind, the Bears appear set to hold Trubisky out Thursday, which would allow backup Chase Daniel to make his third career start. Fortunately, Trubisky doesn't look to be at much risk of missing time beyond the Week 12 contest, as Schefter notes that the Bears believe the 24-year-old would have been ready to go if the team had been playing Sunday rather than Thursday. It's thus recommended that those who have been consistently relying on Trubisky in weekly formats this season continue holding him, as there's a good chance he'll suit up in the Bears' subsequent contest Dec. 2 against the Giants.