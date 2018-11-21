Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Dealing with AC joint sprain
Trubisky (shoulder), who is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Lions, is dealing with an AC joint sprain, a source tells Adam Schefter of ESPN.
According to Schefter, Trubisky woke up sore Wednesday morning and felt less movement in his shoulder than expected. That prompted the Bears to hold him out of Wednesday's walk-through session, resulting in Trubisky having logged no on-field activity leading up to Thanksgiving Day. With their young signal-caller's long-term health in mind, the Bears appear set to hold Trubisky out Thursday, which would allow backup Chase Daniel to make his third career start. Fortunately, Trubisky doesn't look to be at much risk of missing time beyond the Week 12 contest, as Schefter notes that the Bears believe the 24-year-old would have been ready to go if the team had been playing Sunday rather than Thursday. It's thus recommended that those who have been consistently relying on Trubisky in weekly formats this season continue holding him, as there's a good chance he'll suit up in the Bears' subsequent contest Dec. 2 against the Giants.
More News
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Doubtful to play Thursday•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Set to miss practice Tuesday•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: On track for Thanksgiving Day game•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Dealing with shoulder injury•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Mediocre stat line in victory•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Another 300-yard performance in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You may not feel great about starting Dalvin Cook or Josh Adams, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 12 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Big questions: Waivers, playoffs
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record with six of the key Fantasy...
-
Week 12 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 12 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are around the corner. What will it cost you to make one last...