Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Dealing with hip pointer
Coach Matt Nagy relayed Monday that Trubisky suffered a right hip pointer on a second-quarter sack in Sunday night's 17-7 loss to the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
After the sack, Trubisky was able to stay in the game, but eventually he was replaced by Chase Daniel with 3:34 remaining in the fourth quarter. It remains to be seen if Trubisky will be able to play in Week 12, but we should have a better idea of his status for this coming Sunday's tilt against the Giants once the Bears resume practice.
More News
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Head coach comments on injury•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Leaves with hip injury•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Three touchdowns Sunday•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Retains starting role•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Fails to tally a touchdown•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Gets shaky vote of confidence•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Scouting the top waiver RBs
There are plenty of running backs worth targeting on waivers in Week 11, and CBS Sports NFL...
-
Believe it or not: Gurley back?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 11 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...
-
Winners & Losers: Time to panic?
It's been a long time since we've had to worry about the Patriots offense, but Chris Towers...
-
Early Waivers: Big opportunity
Injuries often create opportunity for Fantasy, and Marlon Mack's injury could give us a starting...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...