Coach Matt Nagy relayed Monday that Trubisky suffered a right hip pointer on a second-quarter sack in Sunday night's 17-7 loss to the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After the sack, Trubisky was able to stay in the game, but eventually he was replaced by Chase Daniel with 3:34 remaining in the fourth quarter. It remains to be seen if Trubisky will be able to play in Week 12, but we should have a better idea of his status for this coming Sunday's tilt against the Giants once the Bears resume practice.