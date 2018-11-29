Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Dealing with short-term issue
Trubisky said Thursday that his shoulder injury is a short-term concern, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports. "I feel good," Trubisky stated. "It's not something that's going to [restrict] me in the long term."
Trubisky wouldn't elaborate on specifics regarding the injury, but it consistently has been reported to be an AC joint sprain in his right throwing shoulder. As he told Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Trubisky is going to "do as much as they [the Bears' training staff] let me," which so far has not including throwing. It wouldn't be a surprise if the team exercises caution with the 2017 first-round pick, especially after his replacement Chase Daniel performed well against the Lions on Thanksgiving. Trubisky's activity level Friday will go a long way toward the Bears' decision-making process for Sunday's road game against the Giants.
