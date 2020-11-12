Trubisky (shoulder) did not practice Thursday.
The Bears have a Monday night matchup against the Vikings on deck, so Trubisky will get the benefit of an extra day to get healthy, but at this time it looks as though he's trending toward another absence. Chicago will go on bye Week 11, so it seems likely that the team will hold Trubisky at least until then in order to guarantee his shoulder heals without setbacks.
