Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Does enough for win
Trubisky completed 18 of 26 passes for 163 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Bears' 24-10 win over the Vikings on Sunday. He also rushed three times for 16 yards.
Trubisky's numbers certainly weren't anything to write home about, but considering he was playing without Allen Robinson (ribs), the downturn in production is at least somewhat understandable. The second-year signal-caller remained mistake-free, certainly key to Chicago securing the No. 3 seed in the NFC in a normally tough road environment. Trubisky now heads into a first-round home playoff clash next weekend against the Eagles on a three-game interception-less streak, although he also failed to reach the 200-yard mark through the air in three of the last five regular-season games. He'll look to up his production versus a Philadelphia secondary that's often proven vulnerable this season.
