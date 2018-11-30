Trubisky (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Reportedly dealing with an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder, Trubisky was listed as a limited participant throughout the week, but there hasn't been any indication his practice regimen included throwing passes. Barring a miraculous last-second recovery, Chase Daniel will get another start while Trubisky turns his attention to Week 14 against the Rams. It will be awfully difficult for the Bears to land a first-round bye in the playoffs if they don't defeat the Rams on Dec. 9 in Chicago. On that note,Mike Garafolo of NFL Network relays that Trubisky is expected back for Week 14.

