Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Doubtful to face Giants
Trubisky (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Reportedly dealing with an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder, Trubisky was listed as a limited participant throughout the week, but there hasn't been any indication his practice regimen included throwing passes. Barring a miraculous last-second recovery, Chase Daniel will get another start while Trubisky turns his attention to Week 14 against the Rams. It will be awfully difficult for the Bears to land a first-round bye in the playoffs if they don't defeat the Rams on Dec. 9 in Chicago. On that note,Mike Garafolo of NFL Network relays that Trubisky is expected back for Week 14.
