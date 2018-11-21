The Bears are officially listing Trubisky (shoulder) as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Lions, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Though initial reports a day earlier suggested the Bears were optimistic Trubisky would recover from the right shoulder injury he sustained in Sunday's win over the Vikings in time to start on a short week, the quarterback's outlook took a turn for the worse after he failed to practice Tuesday and was a spectator for Wednesday's walk-through session. Rather than exposing Trubisky to a more significant setback by allowing him to play through the injury Thanksgiving Day, it appears the Bears are now leaning toward holding him out for the first time all season. That would pave the way for Chase Daniel to make his third NFL start as part of what will likely be a run-heavy game plan. It's expected the Bears will promote Tyler Bray from the practice squad to provide additional depth behind Daniel with Trubisky likely to be included among the team's inactives.