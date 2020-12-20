Trubisky completed 15 of 21 passes for 202 yards, a touchdown and an interception while adding eight rushes for 34 yards in the Bears' 33-27 victory over the Vikings on Sunday.

Trubisky was only needed as a game manager in a game that Chicago led throughout, leading to the team passing on just a third of their offensive snaps, but the quarterback had consistent success by getting out of the pocket and either finding open receivers or running when the opportunity presented itself. Despite a favorable Week 16 matchup against the Jaguars, he'll likely be a fantasy option in superflex or two-quarterback leagues.