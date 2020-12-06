Trubisky completed 26 of 34 passes for 267 yards and a touchdown in Chicago's 34-30 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Trubisky led the Bears to 23 points in the first half, but all three of the team's touchdowns came on the ground, and he didn't fire a touchdown pass until the fourth quarter in a game that the Bears controlled until he lost a crucial fumble in the last two minutes of the contest, which ultimately cost them the game. Should he retain the starting job in the fantasy playoffs, he'll have a trio of favorable matchups, and he'll likely perform as a top-24 option.