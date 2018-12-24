Trubisky completed 25-of-29 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown while adding three yards on the ground in Chicago's 14-9 victory over the 49ers.

Although the Bears trailed at the half, this game was close throughout, allowing Trubisky to function mostly as a game manager in a contest the team was able to control. After being a strong fantasy performer throughout the middle of the season, he's averaged just 189 yards and 1.25 passing TDs over his last four games, and he's turned into a low-upside fantasy option going into a tough Week 17 matchup at Minnesota.