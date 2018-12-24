Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Efficient in winning effort
Trubisky completed 25-of-29 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown while adding three yards on the ground in Chicago's 14-9 victory over the 49ers.
Although the Bears trailed at the half, this game was close throughout, allowing Trubisky to function mostly as a game manager in a contest the team was able to control. After being a strong fantasy performer throughout the middle of the season, he's averaged just 189 yards and 1.25 passing TDs over his last four games, and he's turned into a low-upside fantasy option going into a tough Week 17 matchup at Minnesota.
More News
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Rebounds in efficient outing•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Struggles, but gets win•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Slated to start Sunday•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Practices without limitation•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Calls himself 'ahead of schedule'•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Trending toward return•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16