Trubisky said Tuesday that he was "really excited" when he heard the Bears had hired former Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy to replace John Fox as head coach, Rich Campbell of The Chicago Tribune reports. "Just watching the Kansas City offense last year, what Coach Nagy brought - I was able to meet him through the draft process last year, and we really connected," Trubisky said. "I was really excited when I heard he got the job here. I know Chicago is going to have a warm welcome (for) him, and he's going to bring amazing offensive ideas to the table.

Tuesday's radio appearance was Trubisky's first conversation with the media since Nagy was hired Jan. 8. The top overall pick from last year's draft was quick to mention that his new coach has already been successful with a mobile signal caller, having served as the Chiefs' quarterbacks coach from 2013 to 2016 before he was promoted to OC in 2017 and helped Alex Smith enjoy his best professional season. Nagy encouraged Smith to be more aggressive pushing the ball downfield, something that should be an emphasis as the 39-year-old coach begins his work with the cannon-armed Trubisky. While the Bears lack the kind of proven talent Nagy had in Kansas City, there's nothing to say that will still be the case by the time free agency and the draft are completed. Chicago already has an impressive backfield and a solid line, while 2017 second-round pick Adam Shaheen has the potential to develop into a major threat at tight end. The glaring weakness is at wide receiver, where Cameron Meredith (knee), Kendall Wright and Dontrelle Inman are all set to become unrestricted free agents. Trubsiky has been throwing in California with injury-laden 2015 first-round pick Kevin White, who has played just five games in three seasons but at least seems to have made a full recovery from September shoulder surgery. The Bears have enough cap room to make a run at the top free-agent wideouts, a group that's expected to include Allen Robinson, Sammy Watkins, Marqise Lee, Paul Richardson, Mike Wallace and Jordan Matthews.