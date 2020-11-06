Coach Matt Nagy said Friday that Trubisky (shoulder) is not expected to be placed on injured reserve, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.
Trubisky is also expected to avoid undergoing surgery to address his shoulder injury. The Bears reportedly view Trubisky as week-to-week, and the fact that he isn't a serious candidate for injured reserve hints that the team expects him to miss less than three games.
