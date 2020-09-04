Trubisky is expected to be the Bears' starting quarterback Week 1 against the Lions, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter's sources cited that Trubisky's "progression, leadership and overall performance" earned him the job, although Nick Foles made it a close battle. This was the likely outcome all along, as it's still Trubisky's team despite his unimpressive 2019 showing that resulted in 3,138 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions over 15 games. Trubisky will likely be on a short leash with Foles as a backup.