Trubisky is expected to start Sunday's game against the Packers, as fellow QB Nick Foles (hip) is doubtful for the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Foles was absent from practice throughout the week, while Trubisky (shoulder) was a full participant each day. Barring a last-second miracle in Foles' recovery, Trubisky will make his first start since Week 3.