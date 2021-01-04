Trubisky completed 33 of 42 passes for 252 yards and an interception while adding four rushes for 22 yards in Chicago's 35-16 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Trubisky threw mostly short passes while being used mostly as a game manager, and the Bears were only able to find the end zone a single time, resulting in a disappointing fantasy performance. On the season, he played in 10 games, passing for 2,055 yards along with 16 touchdowns against eight interceptions, and once Chicago finishes its playoff run, he's set to be an unrestricted free agent.