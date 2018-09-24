Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Fails to find end zone
Trubisky completed 22-of 35 passes for 220 yards and one interception in Sunday's 16-14 victory over the Cardinals.
The Bears fell behind by 14 points early, forcing Trubisky to have to throw the ball often, but he consistently was off-target when throwing downfield passes. Once the defense toughened up, helping Chicago get back into the contest, they were able to lean upon their rushing attack to get the victory, relegating the quarterback to game-manager duties. Through three games, he's averaging fewer than 200 passing yards and less than one touchdown, making him a low-upside fantasy option. He'll be facing the Buccaneers in Week 4.
