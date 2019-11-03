Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Fails to tally a touchdown
Trubisky completed 10 of 21 passes for 125 yards in the Bears' 22-14 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.
Trubisky was especially brutal in the first half, passing for 24 yards and leading the Bears to just a single first down. Once the Eagles took a commanding lead, he was slightly more productive, but both of touchdown drives the offense produced were capped off by David Montgomery running plays, which kept him from recording a touchdown pass. This was the third time in four games that Trubisky failed to account for a touchdown, and his downside makes him a difficult player to trust in fantasy lineups.
More News
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Gets shaky vote of confidence•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Held without touchdown pass•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Misleading stats•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Active as expected Week 7•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Officially listed as questionable•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...