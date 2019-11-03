Trubisky completed 10 of 21 passes for 125 yards in the Bears' 22-14 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Trubisky was especially brutal in the first half, passing for 24 yards and leading the Bears to just a single first down. Once the Eagles took a commanding lead, he was slightly more productive, but both of touchdown drives the offense produced were capped off by David Montgomery running plays, which kept him from recording a touchdown pass. This was the third time in four games that Trubisky failed to account for a touchdown, and his downside makes him a difficult player to trust in fantasy lineups.