Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Fifth-year option unlikely
Trubisky (shoulder) may not have his fifth-year option picked up by the Bears, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
This seems rather obvious considering the Bears traded a fourth-round compensatory pick to the Jaguars for Nick Foles in what was billed by the front office as a means to "improve the competition" at quarterback, but it's still a relatively important note considering the team has until May 4 to make a final decision. If the Bears do surprisingly choose to opt in for the fifth and final year, Trubisky's 2021 salary would be projected to be around $24 million.
More News
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Primed for job battle•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Could keep starting job•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Gets commitment from GM•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Recovering from shoulder surgery•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Gets vote of confidence from GM•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Fails to find end zone•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
NFL Draft: Late-round WR pick tracker
This is one of the most talented receiving classes in years, and we've got every one of them...
-
Late-round QB tracker
The Jets reached up into the fourth round to select James Morgan out of Florida Internaitonal.
-
Jacob Eason to the Colts
The Colts get may have taken their long-term quarterback in the fourth round, but Jacob Eason...
-
Winners & Losers: Ekeler up, Jones down
Some of Round 1's biggest winners saw their fortunes turn Friday, while some players can breathe...
-
NFL Draft: Fantasy RB tracker
Catch up on every running back prospect you need to know about, from the first pick to the...
-
Zack Moss to Buffalo
Utah's Zack Moss could take a big bite out of Devin Singletary's Fantasy potential.