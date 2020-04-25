Trubisky (shoulder) may not have his fifth-year option picked up by the Bears, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This seems rather obvious considering the Bears traded a fourth-round compensatory pick to the Jaguars for Nick Foles in what was billed by the front office as a means to "improve the competition" at quarterback, but it's still a relatively important note considering the team has until May 4 to make a final decision. If the Bears do surprisingly choose to opt in for the fifth and final year, Trubisky's 2021 salary would be projected to be around $24 million.