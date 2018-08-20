Trubisky completed nine of 14 passes for 90 yards with a touchdown along with an interception Saturday against the Broncos.

Trubisky connected four times with Trey Burton, resulting in 45 yards and a score, and it appeared that the coaching staff made that connection a focus in the contest. On his interception, the quarterback appeared frustrated that Tarik Cohen didn't flatten out his route which allowed the defensive back to step in front of Cohen to pick off the pass. In fantasy drafts, it'll only take a low investment to select him as a backup with potential for upside.