Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Fires TD against Broncos
Trubisky completed nine of 14 passes for 90 yards with a touchdown along with an interception Saturday against the Broncos.
Trubisky connected four times with Trey Burton, resulting in 45 yards and a score, and it appeared that the coaching staff made that connection a focus in the contest. On his interception, the quarterback appeared frustrated that Tarik Cohen didn't flatten out his route which allowed the defensive back to step in front of Cohen to pick off the pass. In fantasy drafts, it'll only take a low investment to select him as a backup with potential for upside.
More News
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Underwhelms in preseason opener•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Playing Thursday•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Inconsistent in first practices•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Gains another weapon in draft•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Set to run attacking offense•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Free agent additions should help•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Davis
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Big questions after preseason Week 2
How high should Josh Gordon go? Are we buying the Christian McCaffrey hype? Our experts tackle...
-
When to draft Alvin Kamara?
Alvin Kamara is being taken as the sixth overall pick in Fantasy drafts. Is it too early?
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...
-
Rookie RB stock watch
Chris Towers checks in on the much-hyped rookie class after the second round of preseason action...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...