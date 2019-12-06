Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Four total TDs in key win
Trubisky completed 23 of 31 passes for 244 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the Bears' 31-24 win over the Cowboys on Thursday. He also rushed 10 times for 63 yards and another score.
It may have taken about three-quarters of the season, but Trubisky is finally playing like many had expected the mobile signal-caller to in his second year in coach Matt Nagy's offense. The third-year pro turned in his third consecutive impressive performance and did so against a defense that had consistently limited production for opposing air attacks. Trubisky connected with Allen Robinson on touchdown passes of five and eight yards in the second quarter, and he was responsible for two more scores in the second half courtesy of a 14-yard toss to Anthony Miller and a nifty 23-yard scoring scamper of his own. Now boasting nine total touchdowns over his last three contests, Trubisky will look to keep Chicago's postseason hopes alive once again in a Week 15 showdown against the Packers a week from Sunday.
