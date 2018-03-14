Trubisky gained three established receiving options on the first day of free agency, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Following a rookie season where he had one of the worst receiving groups in the NFL, Trubisky now boasts a versatile group of receivers that includes Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel and Trey Burton to go along with holdovers Cam Meredith, Tarik Cohen and Adam Shaheen. Trubisky could quickly become a big fantasy factor as each of his weapons poses different threats to opposing defenses. Assuming he bounces back well from an ACL tear, Robinson is a potential game-changer capable of making defenses pay for not doubling him. Meanwhile, Gabriel is a deep threat who's able to lift the top off of defenses while opening up the field for teammates. Finally, Burton, in limited duty with the Eagles, proved to be a mobile tight end who can burn defenses that don't assign a strong defender to him. Overall, the best news is that the entire offense will be learning new head coach Matt Nagy's offensive system at the same time, so the players can develop together. Despite the enthusiasm for the upcoming season, Trubisky carries plenty of risk, as his 2017 performance showed that he has a long way to go as he tries to develop into being the Bears' franchise quarterback.