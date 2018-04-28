Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Gains another weapon in draft
The Bears traded up in the second round of the 2018 draft to select wide receiver Anthony Miller out of Memphis to give Trubisky his fourth new receiving weapon of the offseason, Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
After adding wide receivers Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel, as well as tight end Trey Burton in free agency, Miller rounds out a receiving group that potentially gives Trubisky a chance to make a huge second-year leap as a potential fantasy starter. Of course the the receivers and the quarterback will all be learning new head coach Matt Nagy's offense while trying to build chemistry, so there also could be a significant learning curve. Although there's plenty of reason for optimism in regards to Trubisky as a fantasy breakout player this year, selecting him as a fantasy backup with upside may be the wisest route to go.
