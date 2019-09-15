Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Game manager role
Trubisky completed 16 of 27 passes for 120 yards while adding eight yards on the ground in Sunday's 16-14 victory over the Broncos.
After throwing the ball way too much in a Week 1 loss, a low-scoring contest allowed Trubisky to throw the ball very infrequently. And then once the Bears took the lead late in the third quarter, the team turned even more run heavy than they were previously. Aside from games in which Chicago will be forced into a shootout or playing from behind, he's looking like a fantasy backup with moderate upside.
More News
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Underwhelms in season-opening loss•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Sidelined Friday•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: May be on ice until Week 1•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Three snaps in preseason opener•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Comfortable with Nagy•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Posts 300 yards in losing effort•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...