Trubisky completed 16 of 27 passes for 120 yards while adding eight yards on the ground in Sunday's 16-14 victory over the Broncos.

After throwing the ball way too much in a Week 1 loss, a low-scoring contest allowed Trubisky to throw the ball very infrequently. And then once the Bears took the lead late in the third quarter, the team turned even more run heavy than they were previously. Aside from games in which Chicago will be forced into a shootout or playing from behind, he's looking like a fantasy backup with moderate upside.